Watch: Stampede-like situation at Congress' marathon in Uttar Pradesh amid surging COVID-19 cases

State Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh has however blamed the BJP for the situation, alleging that the incident was a 'fallout of laxity on the part of the local administration”

A stampede-like situation occurred during a women's marathon organised by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on 4 January. The marathon was organised under its poll campaign — 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' — ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

In the video, hundreds of girls can be seen waiting for the marathon to start. As the participants began the run, the girls in the front row fell to the ground and the participants from behind, who had to stop suddenly, also lost their balance and fell over. Check out the video here:

#WATCH | Stampede occurred during Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh today pic.twitter.com/nDtKd1lxf1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2022

BJP leader Priti Gandhi shared the video clip on her Twitter handle and slammed the Congress for organising the event. She tweeted:

Shocking visuals from Bareilly, #UttarPradesh!! A stampede like situation has occurred at the Congress marathon. Several girls fell & have been hurt. Thankfully no lives were lost. Is it right to play with human lives to fulfill your political ambitions, @priyankagandhi ji?? pic.twitter.com/lkWXYrKDbw — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, many of the participants were seen without face masks despite rising cases of COVID-19 . Social distancing norms were also flouted during the marathon.

Congress leader Supriya Aron, who organised the women's marathon said that there is nothing to worry and it's a 'very human thing'.

"Thousands in crowds also went to Vaishno Devi. What about that? See, it's a very human thing," NDTV quoted Aron as saying. She then apologised and said, "These are schoolgirls and they only wanted to come out for a bit." The Congress leader added, "But if anyone is offended for any reason, I want to apologise on behalf of the Congress."

On the other hand, other Congress leaders in Lucknow termed it a conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. "Some girls have been injured, and we are waiting for further details," state Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI.

Alleging that it was a "conspiracy hatched by the BJP government" in the state, he said, "The district administration knew that the run was being held and did not cooperate." The incident was a "fallout of laxity on the part of the local administration", Singh added.

'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' slogan was coined by Priyanka Gandhi during her election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are due this year.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been conducting multiple election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, is working for the revival of the Congress party in the state. She has also made a slew of promises specially to women voters. The BJP, on the other hand, has also launched several schemes for women in the politically crucial state.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are likely to be held in February 2022.

