Watch: Speeding car skids, swerves into oncoming car in Kerala

A Redditor pointed out, ‘Towards the end of the video you can see the front seat's backrest folded forward due to the weight of the rear passenger,’ and added that it was important for the rear passengers to wear seat belts

A shocking video of a deadly accident has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. The terrifying video that was shared on Reddit shows a speeding car losing control on a wet road. The recording of the horrific incident shows that a person driving smoothly until a red car coming from the opposite direction, skids and rams into it.

The incident took place in Kalanad village in Kasargod district, Kerala.

Here's the viral clip:

The details of the people injured and the survivors are not known yet.

The video has received 98 per cent upvotes and a number of reactions. Commenting on the video, a user wrote that he felt the visual was of a video game. Another felt the red car was hydroplaning. It seemed that the cameraman was anticipating the crash, remarked a user.

Another user pointed out, "Towards the end of the video you can see the front seat's backrest folded forward due to the weight of the rear passenger," and added that it was important for the rear passengers to wear seat belts.

Another enquired about the best thing to be done in such a scenario to which someone replied that nothing much can be done as there was not enough time and it was impossible to get the car out of the way.

Earlier, a similar accident had taken place in Ernakulam when a family was returning from a relative's house. An Innova car from the Kottarakara-Adoor route rammed into the family’s car due to which a couple lost their lives while their daughter was admitted to the hospital. The driver apparently lost control due to heavy rain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.