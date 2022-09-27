Time and again, social media brings us examples of people fighting against all odds to make ends meet. These videos motivate us to do our best as well as take some concrete steps to help these individuals. One such incident was recently caught on camera and has been making waves on the internet. In the clip, a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent is driving a motorised wheelchair to deliver food. He can be seen talking on his phone which seemingly indicates that he is talking to the customer who ordered the food.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “How can I give up? I have come to achieve my destination on the basis of hard work”, in Hindi.

Have a look at this video here:



Many viewers highly appreciated the delivery person in the comment section. A user wrote, “Salute to such hard work.”

Another person honoured his efforts and said, “Respect.”

There were also some people who pointed out that the delivery person shouldn’t have been driving while talking on the phone, and that he could have used both the hands for steering his wheelchair.

One user said that the video is from Lucknow and he saw this man yesterday.

This is not the only inspirational video of a specially-abled agent that has been circulating on social media. A video was shared on Twitter earlier this month in which a Swiggy delivery agent can be seen driving her motorised wheelchair to deliver food. The clip was tweeted by Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women. In her caption, she saluted the delivery agent’s spirit.

Have a look at this inspirational clip here:



The video won hearts online, with many people praising Zomato for giving jobs to specially-abled persons. Others hailed the woman for doing her job despite challenges.

