WATCH: Special Ganga Pujan performed at Haridwar for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, a special Ganga pujan was performed on Wednesday at Uttarakhand’s Haridwar by Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple Tapkeshwar Mahadev. The puja was performed for the successful landing of the ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission’s Lander Module (LM).

Chandrayaan-3’s LM, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

With the successful landing, India would become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years.

Also, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The soft-landing is being attempted days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

With inputs from agencies