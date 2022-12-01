New Delhi: A South Korean woman Youtuber was harassed by two youths on Mumbai street on Wednesday evening, following which the police arrested the two accused in the case.

The incident, which was captured on camera, took place when the Youtuber was livestreaming in suburban Khar area around 8 pm.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

In a video shared on Twitter by one Aditya, one of the accused is seen pulling the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts “no, no”. As she walks away, the two accused follow her on a bike and offer her a lift. However, she refuses and tells them that her house is nearby.

Later, the Youtuber retweeted Aditya’s tweet (under the account name Mhyochi in) and confirmed the incident.

“Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming,” she tweeted.

Based on the video, the police have registered a case of sexual assault on its own, according to an NDTV report.

