Several dead and many are feared trapped after a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit Shimla’s Summer Hill area on Monday morning. The operation to rescue stranded persons is underway.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state minister Vikramaditya Singh are present on the spot to keep a check on the situation.

Earlier today, Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district while 15 to 20 people were feared buried in two landslides in Shimla city as rain wreaked havoc in the state.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In another rain-related incident, many people are feared trapped following two landslides at Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the Fagli area of Shimla city. Several houses were buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.