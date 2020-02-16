Watch: Second CCTV video of Jamia students scrambling into library to evade Delhi Police crackdown hits social media

On a day when CCTV footage of a crackdown by Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on students of Jamia Millia Islamia on 15 December drew sharp reactions, a second video of panic-stricken students hiding in a library room has also emerged.

#Breaking #THREAD ANOTHER JAMIA LIBRARY CCTV. Jamia students(& coordination committee) tell me that in this cctv, students can be seen in a panic stricken state & running for cover as cops were lobbing tear gas shells & wielding lathis. FULL VIDEO-https://t.co/q928q6wOJs pic.twitter.com/K608JuTGKw — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 16, 2020

On the second bit of CCTV footage that was made public by the Jamia coordination committee, the group told News18, "With regards to above CCTV [sic], students hid in the room and dragged the desk to the door to ensure they remain safe. Students also later switched off the lights and made SOS calls. This has already been stated in the statement given by students to the NHRC... It's no secret that students locked themselves in library rooms and washrooms. It's on record in the statement given to NHRC. Students then made SOS help calls to their loved one stating the very same version [sic]."

Firstpost cannot independently verify the veracity of the two videos released on Sunday.

man

The university had on 15 December turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for 'outsiders' who were reportedly involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A law student of the university had alleged that he lost vision in one eye due to the police action.

Earlier on Sunday, a 48-second video purportedly showed seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel, in riot gear, entering the library and attacking students with lathis.

In the footage, students can be seen sitting in the library as the Delhi Police stormed in, charging them with batons and damaging property. The police continued beating up students as they tried to run away from the spot, as per the video.

Reacting to the footage from Sunday morning , Delhi Police said the case has already been transferred to the Crime Branch and the video is being probed. "A video of the incident has surfaced. We have taken cognizance of it and will investigate the matter," news agency ANI quoted Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) as saying on Sunday morning.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.