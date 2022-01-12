Watch: Scooter rider escapes by a whisker in Mangaluru after sudden U-turn by bus

A section of social media users hailed the rider for escaping the accident while some slammed him for driving the vehicle carelessly

In a spine-chilling incident that was caught on camera, a man miraculously escaped a near-death accident after he dodged a collision with a bus in Mangaluru’s Eliyar Padavu. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The 31-second video opens up showing a public transport bus trying to make a U-turn on a narrow lane. A youth, at a high speed on his scooter, comes from nowhere and miraculously avoids hitting the bus while it was taking a U-turn. The next part of the clip shows that the youth, in the same velocity, passes through a narrow space between a tree and a wall.

The video was posted on Twitter on 11 January by an account named - ‘Mangalore City’. The descriptive caption of the video says that a youth miraculously avoided colliding with a bus. It also informs that the young man then hits the door of a fish processing unit with his scooter and passes through a space between a shop and a tree.

Since being shared, the video clip has garnered over 24.7K views and still counting. A section of users hailed the youth for escaping a mishappening while some slammed him for driving the vehicle carelessly.

A user highlighted the narrow escape by sharing an image from the clip.

Another said that the youth was riding the scooter in speed.

A Twitter user said that the bus driver turned the bus without indication.

“Both drivers are at fault,” commented a Twitterati.

Another user said that the bus driver at fault.

Recently, another shocking video of a man escaping death went viral on social media. The video was shared by the Ministry of Railways hailing the train driver’s presence of mind.

The man was trying to commit suicide by lying on the railway track. His life was saved because of the prompt action by the train’s driver. The incident had taken place near Sewri Railway Station in Mumbai.

What do you think of the scooter rider's video?

