WATCH: School students paint their faces with Chandrayaan-3 art ahead of soft landing

The countdown for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 has begun. As Indians across the world eagerly wait for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, many students in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad have painted their faces to display India’s moon mission and were seen holding placards with well-wishes.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Students in Moradabad paint their faces & display posters for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/e7NM3wbQ1t — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Chandryaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface today evening. With a successful landing, India will become the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

In the video, students were also seen holding models of Chandrayaan-3. Their placards hold messages like, “We pray for safe landing of Chandryaan-3”, “Chandrayaan-3: From Earth to the Moon,” etc.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander ‘Vikram’ crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan’s maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing is being attempted days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.