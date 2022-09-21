Learning becomes fun when you do it in an innovative way. A good teacher can make a boring subject very interesting, and ensure that all students understand the concepts properly. A video of a creative learning method has been recently shared on Twitter by Arpit Verma, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. In the video, some school children can be seen explaining Hindi grammar concepts through poetry and drama. The children are singing in the tone of the song “Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh” from the 1954 movie Jagriti. The lyrics of the song was replaced with the concepts of Hindi grammar.

The clip was tweeted with the caption, “Wonderful! You also watch how the school students are learning Hindi grammar through poetry and drama.”

Watch this video here:



Many users took to the comments section to sing praises about the teacher who worked with the students.

अति सराहनीय प्रयास किया है आपको बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Shamim khan (@Shamimk00463799) September 19, 2022

अति सराहनीय प्रयास किया है ✌️✌️✌️ — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe62545710) September 20, 2022

“More such teachers should be there. Anyone who is afraid of Hindi Grammar, if he studies it in this way, then he will never forget, and will also become interested in studying the subject. Teacher, I join my hands together to thank you. Jai Hind, Jai Bhim, and Jai Bharat,” one user commented.

ऐसे ही और अध्यापक होने चाहिए जिसको भी हिंदी व्याकरण से डर लगता हैं वो इस तरह से पढ़ाई करेगा तो कभी भी भूलेगा नही और उसे पढ़ने में भी रुचि आएगी। अध्यापक मेरा हाथ जोड़कर बहुत बहुत साधुवाद। जय हिन्द जय भीम जय भारत — लोकेश (@lokesh31BSP) September 20, 2022



An account wrote, “I commend these students and their teacher. These children don’t pay fees amounting to thousands of rupees, but they have a got a teacher who makes their education way better than the education of children who pay thousands of rupees.”

नमन है ऐसे बच्चों और इनकी अध्यापिका को… यह बच्चे कोई हजारों की फीस नहीं देते है पर इनको इनकी अध्यापिका ऐसी मिली हैं कि इनकी पढ़ाई उन हजारों रुपए देने वाले बच्चों से कई गुना ठीक है — atul singh (@atulsin63956453) September 20, 2022



Some wished such teachers were present in more schools across the country.

अगर ऐसे ही शिक्षक देश के हर एक इस स्कूल में हो जहाँ के बच्चे हिंदी तक ठीक से नही जानते ,तो इस देश के बच्चे एक दिन दिल्ली में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों से भी आगे बढ़ने से कोई नही रोक सकता।

धयन्वाद टीचर — Shivam Mishra (@Shivam89178836) September 20, 2022



“I wish I had studied in the similar fashion as these students did,” a user wrote.



Many called the idea a “transformative, creative, and innovative teaching concept”.

सिखाने के लिए प्रभावी, परिवर्तनात्‍मक और अभिनव विचार

शिक्षकों को प्रणाम — Arun Mahajan (@arun67) September 19, 2022

What are your thoughts on the story?

