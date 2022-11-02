Watch: RPF jawans save lives of woman, her child after they fall off from moving train in Mumbai

New Delhi: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train at Mumbai’s Mankhurd Railway Station on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of RPF (Railway Protection Force) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded it at Mankhurd Railway Station. (Source: RPF) pic.twitter.com/rHKyxhXYXT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

The incident took place when the passengers were jostling to get into the moving train.

In a video shared on Twitter, the woman and the child seem to have got stuck between the platform and the train but the alert RPF jawans acted fast to rescue them as the train sped away from the platform.

With inputs from agencies

