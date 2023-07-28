WATCH: Road cuts-off after massive landslide on Budhal Mahore Road in J&K

A video of a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budhal Mahore road, in Reasi district, is going viral on social media.

The over one-minute-long video captured on mobile by people from a distance shows a huge portion of land caving in. A road on the portion of the land that slid also got cut-off due to the calamity.

The incidents of landslides have become more frequent during monsoon season in the hilly terrains of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, a landslide incident was reported in Kishtwar district of the Union Territory in which two labourers lost their lives.

However, the landslide in Kishtwar was during the excavation work on a road widening project, and a machine was caught in the debris.

Earlier this month, a road connecting Tunnel 3 and 5, in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, was damaged following a landslide due to which the National Highway was closed till further notice.

Also, several times this year, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, was blocked due to the landslides.

With inputs from agencies