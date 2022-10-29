Watch: Rishi Sunak refers to chef's uncle as 'Mama', invites him to Downing Street

Ever since the United Kingdom got its new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Indians have found their own reason to celebrate his ascendance to 10 Downing Street. From congratulatory messages pouring in to people going frenzy on social media, Rishi Sunak is all over the internet and is already trending. Nonetheless, Sunak himself has also left people impressed by his gestures such as lighting a candle for Diwali in Downing Street to greeting people in a traditional manner with ‘namaste’, and ‘salam’. One such video has yet again surfaced on the internet and has also grabbed people’s attention.

The video which shows the newly-elected UK Prime Minister referring to a chef’s uncle as ‘Mama’ has left people excited as well as confused at the same time. Celebrity chef Sanjay Raina recently shared a video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen interacting briefly with the British PM. However, the video took everyone by surprise when Sunak himself intervened and reached out to the chef’s uncle.

Calling him ‘Vijay Mama’, the Prime Minister said, “Vijay mama, Hi. It’s Rishi, how are you?” He further went on to invite ‘Vijay mama’ to 10 Downing Street as he said, “Whenever you visit, tell your nephew to bring you to Downing Street. Take care.”

Watch the video:

While sharing the video, Raina captioned it with “Visa on arrival ab pakka (Visa on arrival is confirmed for now)”

Notably, this video also grabbed people’s attention as many took to the comment section to share their views. While some made indirect jibes at the video, some also appreciated Sunak’s humility and heartwarming gesture.

One wrote, “That’s really nice of him, he comes across as a nice person”, while another commented, “Vijay is already there…having good times.”

A third user wrote, “Ek Vijay to pahle hi sabko Mama bana kar UK chale gaye hain!”

Lauding the gesture of the UK PM, a person commented, “So down to earth. Rishi Sunak. A great gesture feels more valuable when it came from your family member, relative, or a friend seated in a high position (Govt. Or Administration), still talks so warmly, with no attitude or similar attitude as earlier.”

Check a few more reactions:

Who is Vijay mama ?@TheVijayMallya ? — bchandra (@bchandra10) October 27, 2022

Vijay is already there…having good times — Adarsh (@NageshAdarsh) October 28, 2022

I thought he was referring to Good times Mama, who is already there. — Kesari Pravaha (@Kesaripravaha) October 28, 2022

Vijay Mama will come there later but you can find Vijay Mamu in London pls sent him back to India @TheOfficialSBI is waiting for him . — Muskaa Tweetter🐦 (@PublicPolls000) October 28, 2022

Bahut desi mahol hai, meanwhile mummy log pic.twitter.com/4d4CttgvsN — Kirti Prakash (@kirtiprakash25) October 28, 2022

The video shared on Thursday has grabbed over 3 lakh views and has been liked more than 16,000 times so far.

