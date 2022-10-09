India

Watch: Rhino hit by truck in Assam’s Haldibari; CM Himanta Biswas condemns

Himanta informed that the rhino has survived the accident and the vehicle has been intercepted and fined

FP Staff October 09, 2022 20:49:19 IST
Representational Image. AP

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident at Haldibari where a vehicle mauled a rhino on a road.

"Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted and fined," tweeted Himanta.

"Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," tweeted further.

On 22 September Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Sadhguru Vasudev, opened the Kaziranga National Park for tourists for this season.

Chief Minister Sarma, on the day, also unveiled three rhino statues at Mihimukh in Kaziranga along with Vasudev.

These rhino statues have been created using the ashes collected from burning rhino horns. It may be noted that on September 22, last year, the Assam government made history when a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns were consigned to flames to send across a strong message to the poachers and illegal horn traders that rhino horns have no medicinal value.

The rhino statues thus created are an attempt to immortalize the efforts and dedication of those who selflessly protect Assam's pride, the great one-horned rhinoceros.

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 20:49:19 IST

