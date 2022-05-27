WATCH: Rajnath Singh participates in yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karnataka's Karwar base

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told naval officers, personnel and their families at the Karwar Naval Base that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the contribution of the Armed Forces have changed the perception of the world about India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in a yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base in Uttara Kannada district on Friday. The Union Minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

The Defence Minister also shared pictures on Twitter of him doing Yoga with Indian Navy personnel.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through several programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga was celebrated on 13 March, while a 75-day countdown event was organised at the Red Fort in Delhi.

After arriving at the Karwar Naval Base on Thursday, Rajnath Singh interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families in Karwar.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area in Karwar. Our Defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength," the Defence Minister wrote on Twitter.

Addressing the Naval officers, personnel and their families at the Karwar Naval Base, Rajnath Singh said that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the contribution of armed forces have changed the perception of the world about India.

"The perception about India is changing in the world. Earlier India was not taken seriously at the international fora. Today the world listens to us. It's your contribution and the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi which makes the world hear us," the Defence Minister said.

Rajnath Singh also said that the nation has respect for the armed forces and feels content that they are in safe hands. The minister also recalled the role of the armed forces during the India-China standoff.

"Every Indian holds his head high for the charismatic work our officers and personnel did during the Sino-India standoff. You are a source of inspiration for our youth. If this country is safe, it's because of you," the Defence minister said.

