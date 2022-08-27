The voting process took place on the morning of Friday, and its results are likely to be released in a day's time

The method of seeking the votes went a bit unique in Rajasthan recently. In a video that is going viral on social media, some candidates can be seen lying on the floor, and holding everyone’s feet to ask for their votes ahead of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) elections in Rajasthan University. The polling was conducted on Friday morning, and its results are likely to be released in a day’s time. The video currently has more than 1 lakh views. It was shared on Twitter with the caption, “During the Rajasthan University Students Union elections, the candidates asked for votes by lying on the road and holding their feet.”.

One user jokingly commented, “Today, student leaders are falling on the feet of the voter. After the election, the voter will fall on the feet of the student leader. This is the law of nature”.

आज छात्र नेता वोटर के पैर पड़ रहे हैं… चुनाव के बाद वोटर छात्र नेता के पैर पड़ेंगे.. यही प्रकृति का नियम है 😁😁😁 — Turram Khan (@Turrram_Khan) August 26, 2022

“This is the condition of basic level politics for those people whose main weapon is education. Instead of impressing their classmates on all these things like logic, right, wrong, good and bad, these people are giving priority to falling on their feet. What will happen next can’t be imagined.”, another person criticised.

बेसिक स्तर की राजनीति का ये हाल है उनका जिनका प्रमुख हथियार शिक्षा है,,फिर भी वो लोग तर्क,सही,गलत,अच्छा बुरा इन सब बातों पर अपने सहपाठियों को प्रभावित करने की बजाए पैरों में लोट लगाने को प्राथमिकता दें रहे हैं,,,आगे चल कर क्या करेंगे कल्पना की जा सकती है — नवेद (@Naved49133287) August 26, 2022

An individual said, “If the candidate tries luring to get the vote of any election by touching one’s feet, or by giving money, or in any other way, then think before voting as such people only see their benefit.”

किसी भी चुनाव की वोट अगर प्रत्याशी पाँव छू कर या पैसे देकर या फिर कोई और तरीक़े से लुभावने की कोशिश करे तो वोट देने से पहले सोचे जरुर क्यूँकि ऐसे लोग सिर्फ़ अपना लाभ देखते है । — Avinash Chaudhry (@avinrajazad) August 26, 2022

“The level of politics has fallen very much.”, one user wrote.

राजनीति का स्तर बहुत ही ज्यादा गिर चुका है — Tahir Ishaq Nadvi ( 3K ) (@TahirIshaq19) August 27, 2022

A person sarcastically commented, “They will become big politicians one day.”

Ye log bada neta banega ek din. — Ishwar Chandra Agrahari (@Ishwarc40625114) August 26, 2022



Vote counting started at 10 am today. Tight security has been arranged at the counting centres. The polling ended at 1 pm yesterday.

For the president’s post in Rajasthan University Students’ Union (RUSU), the NSUI has fielded Ritu Barala while the ABVP’s presidential candidate is Narendra Yadav.

The students’ union elections are being held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 situation.

