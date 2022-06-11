Watch | Punjab Transport Minister travels sitting on car's sunroof, video stirs controversy

Opposition parties including Akali Dal and Congress slammed Bhullar for breaking traffic rules. Few ministers asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as to what action he has planned against Bhullar.

An undated video featuring Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar sitting on the sunroof of a moving car has gone viral on social media.

The video showing Bhullar performing a life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt has drawn sharp criticism from several ministers in the state. Many political leaders have blamed him for putting the lives of his security men, who were escorting him, in danger and for breaking road safety norms too.

In the 28-second video, the minister can be seen sitting on a sunroof of the SUV while his two security personnel are spotted dangling out in the convoy. As the camera pans closer to the minister, Bhullar is seen waving his hand to the camera while a Punjabi song can be heard loud in the background.

Bhullar can be seen sitting on a Ford Endeavour while two Maruti Gypsies of Punjab Police are escorting the minister and a white BMW is following the cars from behind. The convoy can be seen passing by the fields near the National Highway.

Watch the clip here:

Why are you putting your life and that of others at risk? Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ji why are you violating traffic rules and putting the lives of your security personnel at risk..@BhagwantMann @PunjabPoliceInd @aajtak @ptcnews @ndtv @AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/JuNmiQwHCG — ☬ ☬अमन गुर्जर (@gujjaraman19) June 10, 2022

Since the video grabbed eyeballs, Bhullar’s dangerous stunt is being slammed by users on Twitter. There were many who questioned the minister as to why he put the lives of his security personnel at risk. Few pointed out that it is illegal to travel sitting on the roof of a car.

Opposition parties including Akali Dal and Congress slammed Bhullar for breaking traffic rules. Few ministers asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as to what action he has planned against Bhullar.

Amid the criticism, Punjab Transport Minister reacted to it stating that the video is three months old and was taken when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the elections in Punjab. “I feel no hesitation in admitting this mistake for which I apologise. I assure the people who elected me, that I will not let them raise this kind of complaint in the future,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.