Watch: Punjab teachers, principals jostle over free food after meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann had called for a meeting on Wednesday with school principals and district education officers from all over Punjab to discuss the quality of education seeking their input on improving it

Government school teachers and principals of Punjab were caught jostling to grab the plates for free lunch in a plush resort of Ludhiana after a meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had called for a meeting with school principals and district education officers from all over Punjab to discuss the quality of education seeking their input to raise the bar of the schools’ education system.

After the meeting got over, the principals and school teachers headed to the dining hall for lunch. In a video, now going viral across the internet, the teachers are seen huddling around and elbowing each other to take the lunch plates. One of the persons dressed in a suit, apparently a staff of the resort, had to move the plates to a corner. He was finding it hard to handle the mess and was distributing the plates one by one.

Watch the video here:

Lunch time of Principals and Teachers in Punjab after meeting CM. Time to go to HEYWARD. CM might have gone home with some HEYWARDS. pic.twitter.com/bDwF1HooCm — Abhijit Guha (@Abhijit33886372) May 11, 2022

The video has created a huge buzz. While some users trolled them for creating chaos in such a formal meeting, others found the behaviour quite unacceptable from ‘teachers’. One of the users shared the video with a hilarious caption saying, "Time to go to 'HEYWARD'. CM might have gone home with some 'HEYWARDS'."

The Punjab government had arranged 57 air-conditioned buses for 2,600 teachers and officers to reach the venue of the meeting. During the meeting, the education minister and the chief minister sought suggestions to improve the quality of teaching in schools and to make the school environment student-friendly.

According to PTI, Mann earlier introduced an online portal to seek ideas and suggestions to change the traditional method of education and make it paperless and digitally empowered. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also added that he was trying to implement the Delhi Education model in Punjab.

The chief minister was also trolled for mispronouncing Harvard University as 'Hayward'. The incident took place while Mann was talking about an initiative to be undertaken by the state government wherein educators would be sent to foreign universities like Oxford and others for professional training.

