Watch: Punjab policeman comforts elderly woman in a viral video; draws praise from Twitter

A video of a Punjab Police constable hugging and consoling an elderly woman has gone viral. The 56-second clip that is drawing praise for the official’s empathy was first shared on Twitter by Indian Police Foundation on 23 November and has so far recorded over 25,000 views and 532 retweets.

In the video, the old woman narrated her story to the cop as she wept profusely while speaking of her son's arrest abroad. The police officer embraced her with a warm hug, wiped her tears and consoled her saying that he will pray that her son is released soon.

"This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police," Indian Police Foundation said in its tweet.

This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen. ⁦⁦@PunjabPoliceInd⁩ ⁦@BPRDIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/aBsbnr1wor — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) November 23, 2019

Moved by the cop’s compassion, many users asked for his name. One user wrote, “What is his name? He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. The way he hugged her..very touching,” read one post.

However, there was no mention of the name of the cop or where it was shot.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Must record and publicize these stories. Plenty of such stories but only the negative stuff gets traction. Police public collaboration is the way to go — Mirza Yawar Baig (@myawarbaig) November 23, 2019

What is his name?

He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. — Jyeshtha Maitrei (@JMAITREI) November 24, 2019

I am moved.

I know well that many-very many-dedicated men and women are selflessly serving in Indian Police.

They deserve our respect, gratitude and appreciation. — Srinivasan.S (@ssvsasp) November 24, 2019

Indeed, we need more people with sensitive hearts.

The society can be balanced only with the combination of head , heart and hands to see the God’s original world. — Dr. sanjay Mehta (@sanjaykom2000) November 24, 2019

This tweet made my day. @PunjabPoliceInd what a brave constable he is. It really needs courage to be sensible & sensitive. Can someone please pay our regards to this man of golden heart. @TajinderBagga pls RT — अभिनीत (@Abhineet_) November 24, 2019

Wonder what will happen to India if every Policemen were have a kind and gentle heart like him. A great salute to this noble soul!! — Musaafir (@HornOkBye) November 24, 2019

Loved this kind gesture. Salute to the police official. Many a times love n hug is very important for a grieved person. 👏👏👏👏👏 — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) November 24, 2019

The way he hugged her..very touching❤ — Sandeep chahal (@Sanchahal7) November 24, 2019

