Watch: Punjab policeman comforts elderly woman in a viral video; draws praise from Twitter

Nov 27, 2019

A video of a Punjab Police constable hugging and consoling an elderly woman has gone viral. The 56-second clip that is drawing praise for the official’s empathy was first shared on Twitter by Indian Police Foundation on 23 November and has so far recorded over 25,000 views and 532 retweets.

In the video, the old woman narrated her story to the cop as she wept profusely while speaking of her son's arrest abroad. The police officer embraced her with a warm hug, wiped her tears and consoled her saying that he will pray that her son is released soon.

"This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police," Indian Police Foundation said in its tweet.

Moved by the cop’s compassion, many users asked for his name. One user wrote, “What is his name? He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. The way he hugged her..very touching,” read one post.

However, there was no mention of the name of the cop or where it was shot.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019

