WATCH: Pune school principal thrashed, clothes torn allegedly for conducting Christian prayer in students’ assembly

The principal of a school in Maharashtra’s Pune was thrashed and his clothes torn Tuesday by a group of people allegedly for forcing students to sing a Christian prayer at school assembly.

A video of the incident went viral. It shows Alexander Coates Reid, principal of DY Patil High School in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade town, being chased by a mob.

According to reports, the attackers claimed that students were being forced to sing a Christian prayer and also expressed their objection to a closed-circuit television camera positioned in a passage between the washrooms for girls and boys.

Police Inspector Ranjit Sawant, stationed at the Talegaon MIDC area, revealed that a group of parents, accompanied by members of a Hindutva organisation, assaulted Reid and tore his clothes.

Sawant clarified that the camera, which drew their ire, was situated “outside in the passage” and not within the washroom cubicles.

The mob, however, alleged that students were compelled to sing a Christian prayer at morning assembly every day.

“It is a simple prayer that begins with ‘Oh Lord.’ The parents claimed it to be a verse from the Bible. However, there is nothing in the prayer suggesting conversion or any reference to the Bible,” Sawant said.

The police inspector stated that authorities are currently investigating the incident based on a complaint filed by a parent.

“The school has not filed an official complaint,” he added. “We may take precautionary measures against those responsible for assaulting the principal.”