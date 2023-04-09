WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes jungle safari during visit to Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Bandipur: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the southern state of Karnataka where he went on a safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Sporting camouflage attire, Modi interacted with field staff and Self Help Groups to discuss tiger conservation efforts in India. Sharing a picture of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “PM Narendra Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves.”

PM @narendramodi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves. pic.twitter.com/tpPYgnoahl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 9, 2023

The prime minister has also scheduled a visit to Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

Sharing a picture of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “PM Narendra Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves.”

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Gvr7xpZzug — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

International Big Cats Alliance

During his visit to the tiger reserves, the prime minister launched the International Big Cats Alliance, an initiative that will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, namely tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah.

In July 2019, PM Modi called for an ‘Alliance of Global Leaders’ to “obliterate demand” and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. Taking the message of the Prime Minister forward, the IBCA is being launched.

“This belief of PM has been integral in the environmental consciousness shown by the Modi government. Wide-ranging efforts have been undertaken, which have together positively impacted the wildlife in the country,” said the government in a statement.

Since 2014, there has been an increase in the population of big cats in India, with tiger populations increasing by 33 per cent from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

Strong conservation management and robust protection have resulted in a 29 per cent increase in lion population in Gujarat (674 in 2020 compared to 523 in 2015).

The widely distributed leopard population has seen an increase of about 63 per cent (from 7,910 in 2014 to 12,852 in 2018).

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.