WATCH: Portion of temporary bridge washes away in Bihar

In yet another case of bridge collapse in Bihar, a portion of a temporary bridge in Vaishali built on River Ganga washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters.

Several people were left stranded as the bridge washed away.

The latest incident comes mere days after a 100-meter under-construction bridge collapsed over the Mechi River.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, another under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed.

According to India Today, the bridge was constructed with a budget of over Rs 1,700 crore.

As per the information, the 206-meter-long bridge had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillars no 2 and 3 collapsed.

Following the incident over the Mechi River, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “This is not the first time that the bridge collapsed. In the past too, I had asked for an investigation into why the incident happened. I have also asked for strict action to be taken against those responsible.”

