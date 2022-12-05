WATCH: PM Narendra Modi addresses all-party meet over India's G20 presidency

New Delhi: India has recently taken over the presidency of the G20, an organization comprising 20 major economies of the world. The G20 summit will be held in India in September 2023. On Monday, an all-party meeting was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalize its preparations.

India officially took over the G20 presidency on December 1. India is expected to host preparatory meetings in more than 200 locations across the country. The first of these meetings is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad later this month.

The next G20 leaders’ summit at the level of heads of state or government is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi chairs the all-party meeting called by the Centre as India assumed the G20 Presidency pic.twitter.com/LEkMqfR79n — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Earlier this month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed it as a matter of pride for every Indian.

These countries form the G20

The G20 is an intergovernmental organization comprising 20 major developed and developing economies from around the world.

This includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), and the European Union.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.