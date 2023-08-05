WATCH: PM Modi's sister meets CM Yogi Adityanath's sister in Uttarakhand
PM Modi's sister Vasanti Ben and her husband reached the Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Garhwal's Pauri to offer prayers during the month of Sawan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister Vasantiben and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s sister Shashi Devi were spotted together at a temple in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal on Friday.
Vasanti Ben and her husband reached the Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Garhwal’s Pauri to offer prayers during the month of Sawan.
Sharing the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, BJP leader Ajay Nanda wrote, “PM Modi’s sister Basantiben and CM Yogi’s sister Shashi meeting exemplifies the essence of simplicity, Indian culture, and tradition.”
“It’s heartening to witness their bond, transcending politics, and making us proud of these two remarkable individuals representing India’s values,” he added.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Yogi Adityanath’s sister Shashi Devi runs a shop for puja items called ‘Maa Bhuvneshwari Prasad Bhanda’ in Pauri, while her husband runs a small tea shop named ‘Jai Shri Guru Gorakshnath ji’.
