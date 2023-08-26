Watch: PM Modi stops his address midway, asks medical team to check on fainted SPG personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his address midway at the Palam airport after an SPG personnel fainted. He immediately asked his medical team to check up on the personnel.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks his team of doctors to check on a person who collapsed during his address. pic.twitter.com/Stw4eL97CW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

The PM was addressing the public after his return from the BRICS Summit in South Africa and a one-day visit to Greece.

“I went to attend BRICS in South Africa…I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages”, said Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the morning he landed straight in Bengaluru from a foreign visit to meet the ISRO team after the successful landing of the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India,” PM Modi said.