WATCH: Pakistan Zindabad slogan echoes in UP's Bareilly once again, case registered against shopkeeper after video goes viral
After the incident came to fore, BJP leaders from the state, Himanshu Patel and Ashish Patel, lodged a complaint with Bhuta police station
A video of a shopkeeper of a grocery store in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh listening to songs that were raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad has not just gone viral on social media, but has also sparked anger among people.
The latest incident was reported in Singhai Kala village under Bhuta police station area. Locals filmed the incident of the shopkeeper and his colleague listening to anti-national slogan in their shop late on Wednesday evening and made it viral on social media.
Reports say that when the shopkeeper was asked to stop the playing it, he had increased the volume.
बरेली में ‘पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद’ के नारे वाला गाना बजा रहे थे रोजेदार मुस्तकीम और नईम, भाजपा नेता हिमांशु पटेल व आशीष पटेल की शिकायत पर चढ़े यूपी पुलिस के हत्थे, ईद मनेगी जेल में।
पश्चिमी यूपी के मुसलमानों ने 1946 के चुनाव में पाकिस्तान के लिए वोट किया था पर बेशर्मी से यही रुक गए। pic.twitter.com/LprYvGKWlm
— Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) April 14, 2022
After the incident came to fore, BJP leaders from the state, Himanshu Patel and Ashish Patel, lodged a complaint with Bhuta police station. A case has been registered and police have started investigating the matter.
This is not the first time anti-national slogans were played or raised in Bareilly. Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Rithora under Hafizganj police station area. People are now questioning the delay in police action in such incidents.
Meanwhile, SP Rajkumar Agarwal said a case has been registered on the basis of the video and the police is looking at all the evidence as it investigates the case thoroughly. "No accused will be spared in the case and strictest action will be taken," he added.
There is a lot of rage among people after the incident. They have been saying that social harmony is deteriorating due to such incidents taking place often and some people are constantly trying to do this in the city.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WATCH: IIT Mumbai chemical engineer attacks 2 constables with sickle at Gorakhnath temple where CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest
Police said the youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, tried to barge into the temple raising the religious slogan of 'Allahu Akbar'
Explained: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?
The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers
Explained: Oklahoma's new law that makes almost all abortions illegal
The Oklahoma House has approved a bill that makes almost all abortions a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison