Watch: Officer from Kerala singlehandedly disarms man with giant machete; Twitter hails ‘super cop’

People often get hyped after seeing brave cops in movies. But this time, a real-life incident has grabbed eyeballs, wherein a police officer in Kerala showed extreme courage and singlehandedly disarmed a machete-wielding man. The incident took place at Para Junction near Kayamkulam in Kerala.

A video of the incident has been shared on Twitter by an IPS officer Swati Lakra. In the video, a cop can be seen overpowering a man who attacks him with a giant machete. The clip has widely been shared across the internet, with users hailing the officer for his bravery.

The Kerala Police also posted the video on their official Twitter handle. In the clip, a white police car is seen stopping by a road. A man is also seen apparently trying to flee on a scooter. But the car blocks his way and an officer comes out of it. Getting down from his vehicle, the man wastes no time taking out a giant machete and attacking the officer.

But the officer blocks the man and the scuffle leads both of them to fall to the ground. Then the officer pins the man down and snatches the weapon. The other people on the spot and a constable help the officer overpower the man and take him to the police van.

The police officer has been identified as sub-inspector Arun Kumar who is the station house officer in charge of the Nooranad police station in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. The armed man, identified as Sugathan, is also a resident of Nooranad. As per the reports, Kumar was out for routine patrolling in the evening on 12 June when the incident occurred at around. The officer suffered an injury on his fingers and got seven stitches there.

Since being shared by Lakra, the video has caught much attention across the wen and received over 6,000 likes. People have praised the officer for doing his heroics. While one of the users commented, “Bravery is appreciated. Not expected from all police”, another user wrote that people should appreciate real-life heroes like the cop more.

