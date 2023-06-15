WATCH: Odisha man posts cruel act of torturing Kingfisher bird on Instagram, arrested after clip goes viral

Animal cruelty has emerged as a grave concern in today’s society. Some purposefully engage in the killing of animals and birds, while others inflict cruelty for sheer amusement. Unfortunately, a recent video has gained widespread attention for all the wrong reasons, featuring a man torturing a Kingfisher bird.

Originally posted on Instagram by the accused individual named Guru Dalei, the distressing video later found its way to Twitter through the account of IFS Officer Susanta Nanda.

Nanda wrote on Twitter, “Difficult to believe that such sadists exits among us. One Mr Guru Dalei, belonging to Pattaparia village of Kendrapada district posted this in Instagram. Shocked. He has been immediately arrested under WL protection Act. Request @instagram to please suspend his account.”

The video triggered a significant backlash, prompting swift action. As per Nanda’s tweet, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Mangrove Forest Division (WL) in Rajnagar, Odisha, apprehended the suspect identified as Guru Dalei, hailing from the village of Pattaparia in the Kendrapada district.

Thanks to @dfomangrovefdwl for apprehending this criminal immediately.

The footage portrays the Kingfisher desperately struggling to breathe and liberate itself from the grasp of the accused, who callously holds the bird’s head and beak for his own entertainment.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote on Twitter, “People who torture animals go on to abuse and hurt people. It is one of the signs of a sadistic mind.”

Another wrote, “He needs to be educated to care for birds and wildlife. Mere punishment doesn’t help.”

