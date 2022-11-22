Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is one of the most active and popular political figures on the internet and never fails to grab the internet’s attention. Starting from hilarious videos to inspiring content, Imna Along shares a wide range of items with his followers on Twitter.

This time too, the minister while speaking about a traditional festival from the state shared a video of the famous ‘Stone Pulling Ceremony’ on Tuesday. The video shared this morning has already gone viral and grabbed the attention of many, especially a section of people from the northeastern state.

Take a look:

गलत मत समझो ये '…. …. यात्रा' नहीं 😬 You can google “Stone Pulling Ceremony in Nagaland”. Thank me later😉 pic.twitter.com/d3NbHjFc24 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 22, 2022



As the video opens, it shows a group of people from the Angami Naga tribe, the group which is known for practicing the ceremony, pull the huge stone while a few from the community stood above the stone, weighing tons. Furthermore, adding a fun caption to it, the minister asked people to not mistake the video with some other ceremony and added, “Don’t get it wrong for … yatra. You can google “Stone Pulling Ceremony in Nagaland”. Thank me later.”

While the video has amassed thousands of views so far, it has also received several reactions from people. A user wrote, “It is organised to commemorate the anniversary of christianity in the village” while another person commented, “I’m waiting for the Hornbill Festival.”

Check some reactions:

"It is organised to commemorate the anniversary of christianity in the village." जनाब यह ईसाइयों का त्योहार बड़े धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है नागालैंड में और ईसाई अपने आप को गौरवान्वित महसूस करते हैं तथा हिंदुओं आकर्षित किया जाता है दिखाकर ईसाई बनने के लिए, पत्थर को खींच कर गाड़ दो — Rana Sangram Singh (@ranasangram) November 22, 2022

Thank you for showing this yatra. ☺️ — Aditya Chaudhary (@hrypr) November 22, 2022

But the person on top of the stone is enjoying.🤪 Good morning 🙏 — Harish Sharma 🇮🇳 (@HarishS68) November 22, 2022



Stone Pulling Ceremony

Organised as the part of the Hornbill Festival in the northeastern state of Nagaland, the stone pulling ceremony is a sight to behold. Thousands of men and women from the Angami Naga tribe come together to commemorate the annual traditional event across different Angami villages.

This year as well, the ceremony is scheduled to take place in a bid to observe 142 years of Anglo-Naga Peace Treaty at Mezoma. It will take place on 6 December 2022.

The ceremony which symbolises forgiveness, friendship, peace and reconciliation is also a remembrance to the pioneers of faith to show that their sacrifices have not gone in vain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.