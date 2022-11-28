Watch: Muslim student calls out professor in Karnataka, 'Can't call me a terrorist'

Bengaluru: A professor at Karnataka’s Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) was suspended by the institution after he referred to a Muslim student as a ‘terrorist’ during a class. The action against the professor comes after a video of the shocking incident took over the internet.

In the viral video, the student can be seen confronting the professor after the latter called him a ‘terrorist’ during the class and accusing him of denigrating his religion by comparing him with a terrorist. The incident reportedly took place on 26 November.

The professor reportedly asked the student his name and on hearing a Muslim name, had blurted: “Oh, you are like Kasab!” Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist who was captured alive after the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was executed in 2012.

The student shouted as the professor tried to downplay an egregious comment, “26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can’t joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It’s not funny sir, it’s not.”

The professor, trying to placate the student, said, “You are just like my son.” The student replied, “Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?”

The professor when said “no”, the student continued, “Then how can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry does not change how you think or how you portray yourself here.”

#Manipal University professor called a Muslim student a ‘terrorist’ .. when student protested, the professor not even bothered… This is how a normal day look like in Manuwadi aatankwadi balatkari sada hua samaj. #manipaluniversity pic.twitter.com/5HaPXdVdob — Salute to Karnataka Sisters (@SMAWoke) November 28, 2022

In the video, the professor was seen offering a bland apology, while other students watched the exchange silently.

The institute, after the video went viral, said that they had suspended the teacher and ordered an inquiry. It added that the student was given counselling.

Issuing a statement, the institute said, “The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy.”

It added that it was proud to have a vast diversity on campus and was committed to uphold constitutional values of treating everyone equally.

MIT Manipal Response on ongoing viral video.@MAHE_Manipal pic.twitter.com/dfPZfv4CYd — MIT MANIPAL (@MIT_MANIPAL) November 28, 2022

