Watch: Murder bid foiled as assailants gun fails to fire in broad daylight

Etah: Police on Wednesday arrested three men for perpetrating a deadly attack that involved firing at an automobile spare parts shop owner in Nagar Kotwali area of UP’s Etah district.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on Tuesday. It caught public attention after CCTV video of the horrific incident surfaced on internet in which three accused can be seen attacking the owner with iron rod and a country made pistol.

As per the video captured in the CCTV installed at the victim’s shop, Sohit and Ashu were seen beating him up with an iron rod while Srikant fired shot at him. The video was widely shared on social media.

यूपी के एटा में सरेआम रंगदारी वसूली के चक्कर में गोलीबारी ,फायरिंग ,लाठीबाजी और बमबाजी का वीडियो आप देख सकते हैं , योगीराज में ईज ऑफ डूइंग का ये उत्कृष्ट उदाहरण है , योगी जी एक तरफ ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस के दावे करते हैं दूसरी तरफ उन्हीं के राज में ये अपराध👇 कितना शर्मनाक है ! pic.twitter.com/XNLTADyF0L — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) September 15, 2022

The victim Aradhya Kumar had a narrow escape after the only pistol, which Srikant had, got stuck after one fire.

Later the bystanders overpowered him while others managed to flee.

Police said they reached the spot minutes after receiving the information from locals and rushed both Srikant and the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A complaint in the matter was filed by Vipin Kumar, father of victim. He alleged that the accused had personal enmity with his son and were allegedly trying to extort money from him.

Sudhir Kumar, Station House Officer at Nagar Kotwali informed that an FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections including attempt to murder. consequently, arrests of the remaining two accused were also made. They were identified as Sohit and Vikky alias Ashu.

Cops also seized the countrymade pistol from their possession.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party posted the video of the incident targeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath for worst sudden spike in the criminal activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)

