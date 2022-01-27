Watch: Mumbai Police's powerful video on Nirbhaya Squad wows netizens

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on 26 January launched 91 Nirbhaya Squads in Mumbai. The officers of the squad are specially trained and will be deployed across the city

The Mumbai Police’s recent post in regards to women safety has been earning praise online. The department collaborated with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and released a short film to promote awareness about its Nirbhaya Squad.

The short film begins with a voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan who talks about women's courage and the harassment they face in their day to day life. In the video, several women of different age can be seen being harassed by men at various public places in Mumbai. They dial the Nirbhaya Squad helpline number- 103, following which the women police officers can be seen rushing to their rescue. The squad then arrests the harassers.

Mumbai Police captioned the video in Hindi, "Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha, Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya!, Fearless women – a trademark of Mumbai!”. The video has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

Watch the clip here:

“Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha,

Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya! Fearless women - a trademark of Mumbai! And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city - Nirbhaya Squad.#NirhbhayaHelpline103#NirbhayRepublic#NidarRepublic pic.twitter.com/QExkRPDZXL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 26, 2022

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 220k views, more than 8,000 likes and over 2,500 retweets.

The Nirbhaya Squad, consisting of women officers, has been formed by the Mumbai Police to prevent eve teasing, sexual harassment and other crimes against women.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on 26 January launched 91 Nirbhaya Squads in Mumbai. He was accompanied by state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The officers of the squad are specially trained and will be deployed across the city.

The authorities decided to set up the Nirbhaya Squad after the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka in 2021. The incident had similarity to Delhi’s Nirbhaya gangrape case.

Bollywood actors lauded the move and shared the video on their social media platforms. Rohit Shetty also donated Rs 50 lakh for the initiative. Check out the reactions here:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.