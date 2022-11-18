Mumbai Police never misses a chance to create awareness among citizens by adopting unique and creative methods to draw the attention of the people. Whether that be about traffic awareness or citizen duties, the department through the use of its social media handles has been time and again generating multiple quirky and unique posts to further sensitise people on several issues concerning their safety and security. This time as well, the Mumbai Police has used a unique idea and shared a funny reel to urge people to look after their e-safety.

With rising cases of cyber crimes in the country, the Mumbai Police’s latest initiative seems to be a bid to generate awareness about strong passwords and maintain privacy about the same. And guess what? They have taken inspiration from the award-winning popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek, thus leaving the internet amazed.

The reel begins with a few sentences, basically, the mistakes people often make, which read “BFFs always share passwords!”, “My password is my birthday, easier to remember”, and “Two-step verification is too much of a hassle.”

This has then been followed by a small clip from the series showing the lead character David Rose saying, “Okay, I have never heard someone say so many wrong things, one after the other, consecutively, in a row.”

Taking it a step further, the Mumbai Police also added a witty caption that says, “You don’t take your accounts e-safety seriously? Ew, David!”

Take a look at the video:

Shared two days back, the post has gone viral and is winning hearts on the internet. Social media users are quite impressed with the inspiration from the popular series. One wrote, “Omg even Mumbai police watch Schitt’s Creek”, while another person wrote, “Mumbai Police is super cool!”

A user while making a suggestion wrote, “Admins one request… please make an informative reel using the concepts which you use and please make our youth aware about how to complain using the e-portal on cybercrime. Just a suggestion. We love you Mumbai police.” In the meantime, the video has so far grabbed thousands of views and likes.

