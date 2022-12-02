Watch: Mumbai auto driver leaves man surprised with his 'high' knowledge, story goes viral

Mumbaikars are well aware of the city’s ‘infamous’ traffic jams that people face in their daily lives. From the common man to celebrities, no one is spared in the traffic jams and thus are left with no other option other than waiting in their respective vehicles for hours. Besides waiting, people also try making good use of this time to complete some of their pending work, while some try to pass time by listening to music or talking to their friends or other companions in the vehicles. Some also interact with their cab or auto-rickshaw drivers. Such conversations often bring up some unheard and interesting stories that one cannot forget easily.

One such moment was recently witnessed by a man named Rajiv Krishna when he also faced a similar situation but ended up with a very pleasant experience and got to hear an inspiring story. Rajiv who was stuck in the Mumbai traffic was waiting desperately to reach his destination and was also thinking about walking the rest of the way. It was then that his auto driver sensed his uneasiness and mood and immediately initiated a conversation, leaving Rajiv surprised with his story.

Rickshaw driver stuns passenger with his knowledge

61-year-old Ramdev began by asking Rajiv about the names of the countries he had been to. While Rajiv obliged him with a few names, Ramdev further claimed that he knew the names of all 44 countries in the European continent, and guess what? He also proved the same by telling all the names without any hesitation.

Well, that’s not it. The driver also went on to name all 35 districts of Maharashtra and all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Followed by this, Ramdev also spoke on topics of demonetisation, the 2G scandal, and the Panama papers.

His knowledge left Rajiv as well as some other bikers waiting next to the rickshaw in amazement. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Rajiv noted how he was stunned by the driver’s knowledge which he added that Ramdev gained through mere self-study.

“His family never had the means to educate him formally. They could afford a meal once in two days when things got really bad. All the knowledge that he had gained was through self-study…” a part of the caption read.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by Rajiv Krishna (@krish_rajiv)

As soon as the post was shared, it went viral in no time and many took to the comment section and praised the driver’s humble nature, for being informed, and also for his positive attitude. A user wrote, ” loved the way you worded the story. This video and your caption both warmed my heart”, while another person wrote, “Moments like these really humble us, the education we take for granted is a privilege that most others can only dream of.”

