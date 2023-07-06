India

Watch: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal man urinated on, says 'people are like God to me'

Earlier this week, a video from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media in which a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on tribal man Dashmat Rawat

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 06, 2023 11:42:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet. Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met victim Dashrath Rawat, a tribal worker on whom Pravesh Shukla urinated in a drunken state.

Chouhan washed Rawat’s feet at CM House in Bhopal.

“… I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me…,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter, posting picture with Rawat.

 

 

Rawat, 36-year-old, is a native of the district’s Karaundi village and is a member of the Kol tribal community.

Also Read: Who is Pravesh Shukla, the man who urinated on a tribal in Madhya Pradesh?

Earlier this week, a video from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media in which a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.

Shukla was arrested on July 5 and his illegal construction was bulldozed by the local administration on Wednesday.

A case under National Security Act (NSA) has been ordered against Shukla.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh invokes NSA on Pravesh Shukla who urinated on tribal labourer

In the Madhya Pradesh viral video, Shukla was seen in a drunken state, smoking a cigarette and urinating on a mentally challenged tribal man's face, hair, and neck. The incident happened in the village of Kubri in the district and the video of the act surfaced online on July 4.

Rawat was also questioned by the police who allegedly dismissed the viral video as fake.

After a video of him walking freely inside Rewa jail following his arrest went viral, a new video has surfaced where Shukla can be seen gripped firmly by police and escorted to van for medical test.

After the video of a man peeing on tribal worker went went viral on social media, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said his government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused to make an example of him.

"We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost,” the CM said.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 06, 2023 11:21:23 IST

