Watch: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal man urinated on, says 'people are like God to me'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met victim Dashrath Rawat, a tribal worker on whom Pravesh Shukla urinated in a drunken state.

Chouhan washed Rawat’s feet at CM House in Bhopal.

“… I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me…,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter, posting picture with Rawat.

#WATCH | "For me, the poor is God and people are like God to me. Serving the people is equal to worshipping God. We believe that God resides in every human being. I was pained by the inhuman incident that happened with Dashmat Rawat...Respect and security is important for the… pic.twitter.com/p6TCzAjq3J — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Rawat, 36-year-old, is a native of the district’s Karaundi village and is a member of the Kol tribal community.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat. CM tells him, "...I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.… pic.twitter.com/5il2c3QATP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Earlier this week, a video from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media in which a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.

Shukla was arrested on July 5 and his illegal construction was bulldozed by the local administration on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video | Accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal encroachment being bulldozed by the Administration. He was arrested last night.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kBMUuLtrjK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023

A case under National Security Act (NSA) has been ordered against Shukla.

In the Madhya Pradesh viral video, Shukla was seen in a drunken state, smoking a cigarette and urinating on a mentally challenged tribal man's face, hair, and neck. The incident happened in the village of Kubri in the district and the video of the act surfaced online on July 4.

Rawat was also questioned by the police who allegedly dismissed the viral video as fake.

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh police takes accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DY3hJCR64O — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

After a video of him walking freely inside Rewa jail following his arrest went viral, a new video has surfaced where Shukla can be seen gripped firmly by police and escorted to van for medical test.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The accused of Sidhi viral video, Pravesh Shukla was taken for medical test on 5th July after he was arrested late at night. (Video: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/lUjkQqO5We — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 6, 2023

After the video of a man peeing on tribal worker went went viral on social media, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said his government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused to make an example of him.

"We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost,” the CM said.

