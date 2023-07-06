Watch: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal man urinated on, says 'people are like God to me'
Earlier this week, a video from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media in which a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on tribal man Dashmat Rawat
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met victim Dashrath Rawat, a tribal worker on whom Pravesh Shukla urinated in a drunken state.
Chouhan washed Rawat’s feet at CM House in Bhopal.
“… I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me…,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter, posting picture with Rawat.
मन दु:खी है; दशमत जी आपकी पीड़ा बाँटने का यह प्रयास है, आपसे माफी भी माँगता हूँ, मेरे लिए जनता ही भगवान है! pic.twitter.com/7Y5cleeceF
Related Articles
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2023
#WATCH | "For me, the poor is God and people are like God to me. Serving the people is equal to worshipping God. We believe that God resides in every human being. I was pained by the inhuman incident that happened with Dashmat Rawat...Respect and security is important for the… pic.twitter.com/p6TCzAjq3J
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
Rawat, 36-year-old, is a native of the district’s Karaundi village and is a member of the Kol tribal community.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.
CM tells him, "...I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.… pic.twitter.com/5il2c3QATP
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
Also Read: Who is Pravesh Shukla, the man who urinated on a tribal in Madhya Pradesh?
Earlier this week, a video from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media in which a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.
Shukla was arrested on July 5 and his illegal construction was bulldozed by the local administration on Wednesday.
#WATCH | Sidhi viral video | Accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal encroachment being bulldozed by the Administration. He was arrested last night.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kBMUuLtrjK
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023
A case under National Security Act (NSA) has been ordered against Shukla.
Also Read: Madhya Pradesh invokes NSA on Pravesh Shukla who urinated on tribal labourer
In the Madhya Pradesh viral video, Shukla was seen in a drunken state, smoking a cigarette and urinating on a mentally challenged tribal man's face, hair, and neck. The incident happened in the village of Kubri in the district and the video of the act surfaced online on July 4.
Rawat was also questioned by the police who allegedly dismissed the viral video as fake.
#WATCH | Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh police takes accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DY3hJCR64O
— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023
After a video of him walking freely inside Rewa jail following his arrest went viral, a new video has surfaced where Shukla can be seen gripped firmly by police and escorted to van for medical test.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The accused of Sidhi viral video, Pravesh Shukla was taken for medical test on 5th July after he was arrested late at night.
(Video: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/lUjkQqO5We
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 6, 2023
After the video of a man peeing on tribal worker went went viral on social media, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said his government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused to make an example of him.
"We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost,” the CM said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi interacts with tribal community, self-help groups
The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh were both launched by PM Modi
Drones, tranquilizers & more: How Madhya Pradesh's 'most wanted' monkey was captured
After two weeks of terror, a monkey with a reward of Rs 21,000 on its head was apprehended on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh town during a chase that seemed straight out of a movie. The animal reportedly attacked and hurt at least 20 people
PM to honour Rani Durgavati, the courageous 16th century queen of Gondwana, during Madhya Pradesh visit on July 1
Prime Minister will visit Pakaria village of Shahdol district at around 5 PM and interact with leaders of the tribal community, Self-Help Groups, leaders of PESA [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996] committees and Captains of Village Football Clubs.