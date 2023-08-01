WATCH: Mob storms into Muslim woman's house, thrashes her, throws her in slush for being BJP supporter

Drawing Bhartiya Janata Party’s symbol on her house wall and writing support slogans for the party landed a Muslim from Jaipur’s Kalyan Colony in the eye of a storm as enraged people from her own community led a mob to storm her house and beat her mercilessly.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, July 21, leaving the woman terrified and traumatized.

It, however, came to light when the video of the incident went viral on social media prompting police to take immediate action against seven individuals allegedly responsible for leading the mob.

*Disturbing* – A woman from the Muslim community wrote pro-BJP and anti-religion slogans on the wall of her house. A mob of her co-religionists, mostly men, launched an attack at her and tried to lynch her. She locked herself inside but was dragged out. Incident took place 10… pic.twitter.com/hll1ffVVsV — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) August 1, 2023

Muslim Woman in Jaipur Rajasthan was allegedly beaten mercilessly for supporting BJP The woman made a 'lotus' flower by writing 'BJP' outside the house, the whole community attacked her Freedom of choice,Any body ? pic.twitter.com/s4DlIVpYnO — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) August 1, 2023

The suspects were identified as Nasiruddin, Rashid, Mustaq, Irfan Khan, Ejaz Khan, Ikram Deshwali, and Kalamuddin, all residents of Kalyan Nagar.

The trouble began when the woman proudly displayed a lotus flower, the symbol of BJP, outside her residence and adorned her walls with slogans endorsing the party.

This act, however, angered several members of her community, who claimed that their religious sentiments were offended by her actions.

The situation took a terrifying turn when a group of angry individuals from the same community descended upon the woman’s house.

They forcibly broke open the main door and proceeded to the upper floor, where the woman had sought refuge.

With sheer violence and aggression, they managed to unlock the room and launched a brutal assault on her.

The mob showed no mercy, raining down blows upon the woman, and subjected her to a barrage of kicks and punches over trivial issues.

The intensity of the attack left the woman fearing for her life as she was ultimately dragged outside and thrown into the mud.

Fortunately, the timely arrival of the Malpura Gate police at the scene saved her from the clutches of the violent mob.

According to reports, the victim, a fervent supporter of the BJP, had often openly praised the party’s leaders, which had already sparked animosity among the residents of the colony.