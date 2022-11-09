Watch: Minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stuck in poll-bound Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday was seen pushing a state road transport bus, which broke down in the middle of a highway in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur region. The broken-down bus caused a traffic jam and Thakur’s convoy was also stuck in the jam.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the BJP leader was seen lending a helping hand in pushing a broke down bus that was stuck on a narrow road. Afterwards, he was also seen interacting with the bus driver and the passengers, enquiring about their health conditions.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur. The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/2EPNLKGSJb — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur noticed a traffic jam caused by a bus full of passengers that had broken down on a narrow road passing through the village while he was campaigning in Bilaspur for the state Assembly elections, NDTV reported.

Earlier in the day, Thakur was seen addressing an election rallies in Ghumarvi, Jhanduta and Sadar assembly constituencies and he mentioned that the BJP will implement ‘Project Shakti’ in the state over the next 10 years to improve transport infrastructure.

The senior BJP leader said that Rs 12,000 crore will be spent over the next 10 years to improve transport and basic infrastructure near pilgrimage centres and temples in the state. PTI reported.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

