Watch: Minister Anurag Thakur pushes bus stuck in poll-bound Himachal's Bilaspur
In the video shared, the BJP leader was also seen interacting with the bus driver and the passengers, enquiring about their health conditions
Bilaspur: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday was seen pushing a state road transport bus, which broke down in the middle of a highway in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur region. The broken-down bus caused a traffic jam and Thakur’s convoy was also stuck in the jam.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, the BJP leader was seen lending a helping hand in pushing a broke down bus that was stuck on a narrow road. Afterwards, he was also seen interacting with the bus driver and the passengers, enquiring about their health conditions.
#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur.
The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/2EPNLKGSJb
— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur noticed a traffic jam caused by a bus full of passengers that had broken down on a narrow road passing through the village while he was campaigning in Bilaspur for the state Assembly elections, NDTV reported.
Earlier in the day, Thakur was seen addressing an election rallies in Ghumarvi, Jhanduta and Sadar assembly constituencies and he mentioned that the BJP will implement ‘Project Shakti’ in the state over the next 10 years to improve transport infrastructure.
The senior BJP leader said that Rs 12,000 crore will be spent over the next 10 years to improve transport and basic infrastructure near pilgrimage centres and temples in the state. PTI reported.
Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NCRB does not maintain data on attacks on journalists, say Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha
The information and broadcasting minister said that the government did not agree with the conclusions drawn by Reporters Without Borders, which has ranked India 150th among 180 nations in World Press Freedom Index
India must learn to perform better overseas: Anurag Thakur
India faces another away series in December when the team tours Australia for a four Tests with the ghosts of the 0-4 whitewash in the previous series still lingering.
Former BCCI president Anurag thakur says ICC 'has no relevance' without India's cricket board
Thakur said the appointment of Arun as the board's treasurer is a matter of pride for the state and he was hopeful that his brother would do the job honestly