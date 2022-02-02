Watch: Men perform dangerous car stunt near Bandra Worli Sea Link; arrested

The 15-second video shows a man sitting on the bonnet of a speeding car, while those inside cheered him on

Mumbai Police recently arrested two men for performing a dangerous stunt near the Bandra Worli Sea Link. A video of their stunt went viral on social media, leading to their arrest.

The clip, which was uploaded by user Amit Patil, shows a group of people inside a white car. The 15-second video shows one man sitting on the bonnet of the car, while it is moving on the road. Other passengers in the car can be seen cheering him. The vehicle was said to be moving from the Sea Link towards Bandra.

Patil tagged the official account of Mumbai Police in his post and asked them to take action against the miscreants. View the video here:

As per a report in NDTV, Mumbai Police took note of the post and identified the vehicle using the license plate visible in the video. The cops then identified the accused and arrested Imran Jahir Alam Ansari (27) and Gulfam Sabir Ansari (25), as per PTI. While Gulfam Ansari was the driver of the car, Imran Ansari was identified as the person sitting on the bonnet.

Sub Inspector Anandrao Kaashid from Bandra police station stated that the two accused were charged under Sections 336 (act engendering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash and negligence driving) of the Indian Penal Code, as per a report in NDTV.

This is not the first time that a video has led to the arrest of people performing dangerous stunts on the road. In August 2021, Mumbai Police shared a clip of two motorcycle riders performing stunts and cautioned people against following their example.

Sharing the video, Mumbai Police stated that “Attention barbie girl, it's the real world. Life isn't plastic- safety's fantastic!” Watch the clip here:

Attention barbie girl, it's the real world

Life isn't plastic- safety’s fantastic! Take precaution, life is your creation. Both the accused booked under section 279 of IPC & MVA sections for dangerous & rash driving. License suspended too! #TunesOfLaw #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/OGxYBS0XKi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 12, 2021

The cops also reminded public that both the individuals had been booked for rash driving and even had their license suspended.

