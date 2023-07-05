WATCH: Many MLAs flank Ajit Pawar during meeting at Mumbai's Bandra

In a show of strength, substantial number of NCP legislators appeared on stage with Ajit Pawar after he called a meeting of all MPs, MLAs and other party functionaries at Mumbai’s Bandra on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar, who led a mutiny against his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, has laid claim to the majority of its 53 Maharashtra legislators.

#WATCH | Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and leaders of his faction display a show of strength as they gather at MET Bandra in Mumbai for a meeting of NCP. pic.twitter.com/AXwBouBqFv — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

While some legislators have arrived at both the venues, those who stay away from today’s meetings could play a key role when the Election Commission takes a call on the NCP name and symbol.

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions had called for meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar called a meeting at 1 pm, Ajit Pawar faction, which has aligned with the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, asked the leaders to attend meeting at 11 am.

In a letter to Raj Bhavan, Ajit Pawar faction has claimed support of 40 MLAs and six MLCs, said sources. NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

While Sharad Pawar faction is banking on the 83-year-old’s experience and popularity, the Ajit Pawar camp, sources said, is asking MLAs to make a “practical decision”, according to NDTV.

Three days after switching over to the ruling camp from the Opposition along with eight other NCP MLAs, Ajit Pawar was effusive in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he inaugurated his faction’s new office in south Mumbai on Tuesday

“The country is marching ahead under his (Modi’s) leadership. We have joined the government to support him. There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

