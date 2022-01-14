Watch | Mangaluru cop chases mobile thief through traffic; see dramatic video here

Many social media users said that the video looked like it was a scene from some film and praised the cop for his efforts.

A Mangaluru cop chased down a mobile phone thief, dodging traffic to catch the man and pin him down. A video of the incident, which took place on 12 January, has gone viral on social media and impressed many people.

Varun Alva, an assistant sub-inspector in the city, was on the spot when three people including the main accused, Harish Poojary, stole a mobile phone from a person near Nehru Maidan. Alva leaped into action and ran after Pujary, even as other members of Pujary’s group tried to create diversions.

In a scene that looked like it was from an action film, Alva dodged pedestrians and traffic to keep chasing after Pujary. Running through narrow lanes and wide roads, the cop ultimately caught the accused and pinned him down by the side of the road. Later on, another person was arrested in the case.

Update: On Thursday, the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner announced Rs 10,000 cash reward for Assistant Sub-Inspector Varun Alva and felicitated him. The probe has revealed that the accused operated in Mangalore city and have been involved in several thefts and robberies. pic.twitter.com/nQ49dMRaKo — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) January 14, 2022

According to an Indian Express report, the third person in the group has managed to evade the police till now. The accused had been involved in several robberies around Mangaluru city.

Furthermore, Alva’s heroic deed has not gone unnoticed and the police department has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for him.

A video of the dramatic chase also went viral on social media and received much applause from users. Many said that the video looked like it was a scene from some film and praised the cop for his efforts.

the way this police officers ran for the theif to catch was mind blowing when i saw this clip on bangalore360 website at first i thought it was a film shoot but this was real one police chasing the theif. hats off to this police officers for their good efforts👏👏 — shyam prasad (@shyamprasad7407) January 14, 2022

Others wrote that such efforts should get more recognition.

Some even compared Alva to fictional cops such as Bajirao Singham.

This is not the only time when police officers have gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. Recently, a team of officers from the Colaba Police and Coastal Police rescued a woman who had fallen into the sea.

The incident took place near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, on 9 January. The woman lost control of her boat due to strong ocean currents and fell into the sea.

#WATCH | A team of Coastal Police & Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UQFOfMQ8oK — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

