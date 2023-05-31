Which is the most convenient place to practice push-ups? Definitely not a car’s top. In a major blunder by Gurugram residents, four people were captured drinking, dancing and sticking their bodies out of a moving car. Another man did push-ups on the vehicle roof. A case has been registered along with a fine of Rs 6,500 on the vehicle’s owner.

The incident came under light after two videos of the clip got viral. At DLF Phase 3 police station, a case was lodged under sections 279, 336 of the IPC, 184 and 188 of the Motor Vehicles Act along with 72C of the Punjab Excise Act 1914.

“A person wearing a white shirt and black pants sitting on top of a moving vehicle with a bottle of beer in his hand is drinking on the roof of the vehicle and an unknown person is sticking his body out of the moving vehicle by opening the window and another person is seen looking out of the vehicle window. This vehicle is seen passing on the Golf Course Road from Shankar Chowk,” stated the First Information Report (FIR).

In one of the videos, a man wearing a white shirt is seen drinking from a beer bottle while on the roof of the vehicle. A user shared the clip with the caption, “They have no fear of anyone’s life and neither of Gurgaon traffic police.” He tagged Gurugram Traffic Police, CMO Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Haryana, Gurugram Police and highlighted the owner’s vehicle number as ‘Vehicle no HR72F6692.’

The comments on the post pointed towards how law and order is an issue at various places in Gurugram. One user wrote, “How much fear of law is there is for everyone to see. Just go to the market in Sector 15-II (and many other places also) in evening and see how people are drinking in the open and in their vehicles despite families visiting the area and police vehicle presence nearby only.”

How much fear of law is there is for everyone to see. Just go to the market in Sector 15-II (and many other places also) in evening and see how people are drinking in the open and in their vehicles despite families visiting the area and police vehicle presence nearby only. — Sanjay Sharma (@SanjShar) May 31, 2023

“God bless…. Gurgaon,” mocked another.

God bless…. Gurgaon,🤣🤣 — Sandeep Dixit (Indian) (@Sandeep07657368) May 31, 2023

One user shed the light on action taken by the police against lawbreakers. He wrote, “Taking swift action on the viral videos, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan 6500.00 in the name of the car owner Harish based on its registration number.”

Taking swift action on the viral videos, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan 6500.00 in the name of the car owner Harish based on its registration number. — Subras (@nbosivas) May 30, 2023

The video has garnered more than 3,500 views.

