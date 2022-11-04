Watch: Man kicks six-year-old in the chest for leaning on his car

Kannur: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested on Friday from Kerala’s Kannur district after a video showed him kicking a six-year-old boy, who was leaning on his car.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kannur’s Thalassery on Thursday.

In the viral video, the man can be seen kicking the boy in the chest for leaning on his car.

The accused has been identified as Shihshad, a native of Ponniam near Thalassery, while the migrant boy was from Rajasthan.

Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George said the incident was shocking and highly deplorable, The Indian Express reported.

“The director of the social welfare department was asked to probe and submit a report. The boy was seriously injured in the attack. His family came from Rajasthan to eke out a living. He was attacked without any provocation,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

