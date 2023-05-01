WATCH: Man climbs on truck, throws goats on road; video goes viral

In a viral video, around 4-5 goats can be seen being thrown off a truck which was travelling on a busy route in Maharashtra. The incident was captured on tape by a passing traveller, and the footage has now gone viral on social media.

When the undated video of the incident went viral, it was mistakenly claimed to be from the Kanpur-Unnao Highway in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Unnao police took to Twitter to clarify that the video that went viral was from Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

उपरोक्त वीडियो जनपद उन्नाव से संबन्धित न होकर महाराष्ट्र के इगतपुर घोटी रोड से संबन्धित है। कृपया बिना पुष्टि के भ्रामक पोस्ट न करें। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) April 30, 2023

What exactly happened?

A few users on Twitter shared the viral video, which depicted a man cruelly tossing goats on a busy road at night.

After dropping less than a half-dozen goats onto the road, the man was seen stepping down from the vehicle’s carrier, ostensibly to return to the car parked next to the truck. According to media reports, the individual attempted to steal the goats from the truck.

Despite the risk of the animals being injured or causing accidents on the road, he was witnessed throwing the goats on the road, purportedly to steal or pick them up in a car beside.

This is not the first time that such an incident of goat stealing has happened. According to Live Hindustan, in January 2021, the Uttar Pradesh police managed to nab a gang in Fatehpur which used to steal goats and later sell them in the market for profit.

With inputs from agencies

