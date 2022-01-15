Watch: Maharashtra’s ‘signal helmet guy’ entertains people stuck in traffic by dancing to popular songs

Subodh Sunanda Bapu Londhe, also known as the ‘Signal Helmet Guy’ has been making waves on Instagram and YouTube for dancing on the road each time traffic is delayed.

Getting caught at a traffic signal can be tiresome and irritating for most of us. The traffic lights take forever to turn green and people generally get bored while waiting.

However, a Maharashtra man has found an entertaining way to pass time while being stuck at a traffic signal and he also ensures that people around him have an equally good time.

Subodh Sunanda Bapu Londhe, also known as the ‘Signal Helmet Guy’ has been making waves on Instagram and YouTube for dancing on the road each time traffic is delayed.

The man from Kalyan, Maharashtra had earlier grabbed the attention of internet users when a video of him dancing to the Bollywood song, Chammak Challo amidst halted traffic went viral on social media.

When the signal is Red 🔴 and you can't help but dance 🕺 📸: IG/londhesubodh pic.twitter.com/RQfvia7EJb — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) December 28, 2021

Londhe wears a helmet and breaks into a dance right in the middle of the road, entertaining his bored audience that is stuck in the traffic signal.

The ‘helmet guy’ has also danced to several other popular Bollywood numbers such as the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif track Bang Bang and singer Hardy Sandhu’s famous song Bijlee.

Londhe’s videos are a treat to watch as the man is a true performer. The artist’s dance moves seem to be well-rehearsed and the 26-year-old shows off some wonderful skills during his performance. According to a report by Indian Express, Londhe is not a trained dancer and is a YouTuber by profession.

He began dancing in February last year. The man also tries to raise awareness through his dancing videos by adding a cautionary statement in the title of his videos. "Don’t jump red signal…..and enjoy it", reads the caption on one of his viral dance video.

Londhe said that it was last year that a traffic light was installed in his area for the first time. He noticed that people did not follow rules and so he devised an entertaining way to make people wait at the red light along with motivating them to follow traffic rules.

The YouTuber and entertainer make sure that people waiting on the road do not get obstructed or face problems due to his dance. He also pre-plans his dance routine along with keeping in mind the traffic signal timings and completes his performance within the waiting period.

The 26-year-old is glad to have received appreciation and love from people. On being asked if he expects to taste international fame, the man replied that he could not anticipate it but was extremely grateful to everyone for liking his work and surprising him with an overwhelming response.