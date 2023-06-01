There have been many instances when citizens have taken action against potholes and the bad condition of roads. But this video doing the rounds of social media is different. Let’s just say that you will have never seen something like this. Wondering what the fuss is about? A video that depicts villagers using their bare hands to lift a recently built road has stunned the internet. The incident, which reportedly happened in Maharashtra, showcases a carpet-like material placed directly beneath the road. The road was constructed by a local contractor, identified as Rana Thakur in the video. In the clip, the villagers express their discontent with the poor quality of work, referring to it as “bogus”, as they hold the carpet beneath the asphalt.

In traditional road construction, a blend of gravel, sand, and compacted soil is employed to ensure long-lasting durability. But, in this instance, the mixture was carelessly applied directly onto a carpet-like material, indicating a hurried approach to finish the project.

At present, the villagers are reportedly pursuing justice and making efforts to identify the engineer responsible for approving this substandard work.

The video received a wide range of remarks in the comment section from the users. Some people said that the contractors must be extra cautious as their work is being closely monitored by a large number of people.

An account wrote, “Strict action is needed on this.”

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the occurrence unfolded in Karjat-Hast Pokhari, a region situated in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. The construction of the road took place under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PM Rural Road Scheme). According to the outlet, the contractor purportedly utilised German technology for the road’s construction. The video reveals that this claim turned out to be unfounded as the villagers exposed the makeshift solution.

The local residents also voiced their criticism towards the Maharashtra government and demanded action against the engineer who approved the substandard work, as reported by the Free Press Journal.

As per information provided on the Make in India website, India possesses the second largest road network globally, spanning approximately 63.32 lakh kilometres.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has established multiple agencies to carry out road construction, including the National Highways Authority of India, the Public Works Departments of various states and Union Territories, the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the Border Roads Organisation, and the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE).

