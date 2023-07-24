WATCH: Maharashtra man falls into waterfall while taking selfie, rescue video goes viral
The man, identified as Gopal Chavan, was trying to take a selfie, after which he lost his footing and fell into the waterfall. The rescue video has now gone viral
A man 30-year-old man encountered a mishap near the Ajanta caves in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district while attempting to take a selfie.
The man, identified as Gopal Chavan and hailing from Nandatanda in Soyegaon taluka, was visiting the Ajanta caves in the company of four friends. Following their cave exploration, they reached the Ajanta view point, where the Saptakunda waterfall separates the area from the caves complex. It was while trying to capture a selfie that he lost his footing and fell into the waterfall, according to PTI.
Watch the viral video:
A incident has taken place in the #AjantaCaves area. While taking a selfie at the view point waterfall in front of the Ajanta Caves, a tourist slipped and fell into a two thousand feet deep pit. The video of this incident has come to light.”#Maharashtra #chhatrapatisambhajinagar pic.twitter.com/mGOmTKlDXc
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 23, 2023
Additionally, the man knew how to swim, which allowed him to make his way to a nearby shore, where he clung to a rock while waiting for help. His friends promptly alerted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff and the police about the incident. After a rescue operation that lasted approximately an hour, the man was successfully rescued.
Maharashtra has been witnessing very heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to overflowing waterfalls.
With inputs from agencies
