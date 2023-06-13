India

WATCH: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts J&K, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

In Jammu and Kashmir, people rushed out of their houses after strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of northern India including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab on today afternoon

Umang Sharma June 13, 2023 14:37:17 IST
Photo for representation

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday around 1:35 pm. Tremors were also felt in Delhi and parts of north India, says National Center for Seismology.

“An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock,” Dr OP Mishra, Director, National Center for Seismology said.

At the time of filing this report, no damages were reported.

In Jammu and Kashmir, people rushed out of their houses after strong tremors were felt today afternoon.

"The tremors were quite strong. We too rushed out of our houses. Children began panicking and we tried to pacify them," news agency ANI quoted a local as saying.

Another local said, "It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

Social media was swamped with people from Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and other northern Indian states posting videos of the earthquake.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and its epicentre was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 13, 2023 14:40:55 IST

