WATCH: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts J&K, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India
In Jammu and Kashmir, people rushed out of their houses after strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of northern India including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab on today afternoon
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday around 1:35 pm. Tremors were also felt in Delhi and parts of north India, says National Center for Seismology.
“An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda today. Tremors might have been felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock,” Dr OP Mishra, Director, National Center for Seismology said.
At the time of filing this report, no damages were reported.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/OyJTMLYeSm@ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/6Ezq3dbyNE
Related Articles
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2023
In Jammu and Kashmir, people rushed out of their houses after strong tremors were felt today afternoon.
"The tremors were quite strong. We too rushed out of our houses. Children began panicking and we tried to pacify them," news agency ANI quoted a local as saying.
#WATCH | J&K | Basheer, a local from Srinagar speaks about the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Doda, J&K at 1:33 pm this afternoon; says, "The tremors were quite strong. We too rushed out..." pic.twitter.com/rJr6wiq334
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
Another local said, "It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."
#WATCH | An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Doda, J&K at 1:33 pm this afternoon.
A local from Srinagar says, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..." pic.twitter.com/c08L07mz6i
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
Social media was swamped with people from Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and other northern Indian states posting videos of the earthquake.
Earthquake today office#earthquake pic.twitter.com/913pbxHgqU
— Ghulam Raza (@RazaBadar) June 13, 2023
जम्मू-कश्मीर में किश्तवाड़ से 30 किमी दक्षिण पूर्व में रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.7 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया: EMSC#JammuKashmir #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ajBIvHtY4f
— VIPIN YADAV (Journalist) (@Vipinyadav2987) June 13, 2023
Earthquake in NCR ???
Full shake at 11th Floor#earthquake #ncr pic.twitter.com/UknJ91ntQ6
— Sanjeev Kumar (@lonewarrior_IND) June 13, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir: EMSC#Earthquake! #Delhi pic.twitter.com/K8WW2XjR6R
— Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) June 13, 2023
The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and its epicentre was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi murder: New video shows Sakshi running minutes before being stabbed by Sahil
During interrogation, Sahil told police that he got the knife from Haridwar to show 'clout' in the neighbourhood and for his safety
Shahbad Dairy Killing: Not crime of passion, Sahil planned murder for 3 days, say Delhi Police
Sahil was angry as Sakshi was ignoring him over the last fortnight. On Thursday, he had confronted her infront of her friends and demanded her to get back into a relationship, but she rebuffed him
Delhi Murder Case: Accused Sahil could be put to psych evaluation
Sahil's Psychoanalysis test is expected to last for about three hours. It will help police gauge the mental state of the accused