Watch: Lion spotted coming out of public toilet; video grabs attention of netizens
A recent clip where a group of people spotted a lion at an unusual place during a safari that has left netizens amused and stunned, went viral.
Social media is the best place to be either shocked or surprised because of its innumerable videos and photos that break the internet every now and then. A recent one to make headlines is a clip where a group of people spotted a lion at an unusual place during a safari that has left netizens amused and stunned.
The highlight of this video is that the king of the jungle was caught walking out of a public toilet. Yes! you heard it right. There is a high chance that the video will entertain and surprise you.
The amusing video was shared by WildLense Eco Foundation on its Twitter handle. “Loo is not always safe and reliever for humans, sometimes it can be used by others too,” the caption shared along with the video reads. The WildLense Eco Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) that works towards increasing awareness about wildlife in India.
Watch the video here:
Loo is not always safe & reliver for humans, sometime it can be used by others too...@susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan @PraveenIFShere @Saket_Badola pic.twitter.com/MNs9pwCycC
— WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) October 2, 2021
As per the video, it opens with a view of a public toilet and within seconds, the wild animal walks out from a door. The lion initially stands near the door taking its own sweet time to pause then walks away towards a jungle nearby. Meanwhile, a conversation between the people capturing the video can be heard saying that the incident is both scary and funny.
Meanwhile, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who was tagged by the foundation in the post also joked about the video. He commented on the post saying that the lion was probably trying to keep its surroundings clean.
Since being shared online, social media users are laughing out loud over the unusual incident. Many were amazed while others joined in with the foundation. What do you think about it?
Keywords: Lion, viral video, lion toilet, Susanta Nanda, social media, WildLense Eco Foundation
