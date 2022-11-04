WATCH: Leopard creates havoc in Karnataka residential society; netizens say its humans who have taken over habitat

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, panic ensued in a residential locality in Karnataka’s Mysuru after a leopard strayed into it on Friday. As per reports, the incident took place in KK Nagar area. There were no casualties as people escaped with minor to no injuries and the leopard was captured and rescued.

In a clip shared by news agency ANI, the leopard is seen charging towards a man while many keep on pelting stones at it to drive it away. The clip then shows a group of forest officials bringing out the leopard in a net from its hiding spot in thick bushes by the residential area. The video also shows huge crowds gathered to see the rescue. The big cat was then taken away in a cage.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A leopard entered the Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru & attacked some people, he was later captured & rescued by the forest department pic.twitter.com/yVBIcfOyxM — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

According to a report in ToI, Malathi Priya M, chief conservator of forests said one staffer was attacked by the leopard and he is hospitalised with minor injuries, while a biker sustained injuries after the feline tried to attack him while he was on the move. The biker fell from his moving bike and got injured.

A number of people reacted to the clip shared on social media, with many saying that the human-animal conflict is the result of humans encroaching on the space for wild animals.

One person wrote, "The headline should be like this: People entered into Leopard's territory, Leopard resisted but caught by the people in the end." A second person shared, "t’s not leopard entered it’s actually squats by humans."

"Humans encroach jungles for habitation, where will the wild animals go ?," asked a third, while a fourth shared, "Correction: the people of Kanaka Nagar entered the forest of the leopard long ago."

With inputs from ANI

