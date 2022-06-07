Watch| Leopard attacks pet dog in Maharashtra; see terrifying clip here

After the terrifying incident, Pankaj Garg, who is the Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nashik, advised people residing in the Mungsare village to remain indoors at night “as leopard activity has increased in this area. People must remain alert”.

A leopard entered a residential area in a village in Maharashtra’s Nashik and attacked a pet dog. A video of the terrifying incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, has left internet users shaken.

The clip shows a black dog with a collar around its neck sitting on the low wall of a house. The dog suddenly becomes alert and a moment later, a leopard enters the frame. The wild cat initially back off but then gives the dog a chase. After a brief tussle, it leaves the area with the dog between its jaws.

The clip was shared by news agency ANI with the caption “Leopard entered a residential area in Mungsare village of Nashik, attacked a pet dog yesterday”.

After the terrifying incident, Pankaj Garg, who is the Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nashik, advised people residing in the Mungsare village to remain indoors at night “as leopard activity has increased in this area. People must remain alert”.

Watch the clip here:

Maharashtra | We appeal to the people of Mungsare village to remain indoors at night as leopard activity has increased in this area. People must remain alert: Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nashik pic.twitter.com/2nPNepXCQi — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

This is not the only instance of a leopard entering residential areas in the past few months. In December last year, a leopard had entered a school in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which took place at the Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, saw the animal attack a student who had discovered it roaming around in the premises. The leopard was then locked inside a classroom and authorities were informed. The animal was later rescued in an operation that lasted over nine hours.

In Behrampur village of Haryana's Panipat, a team of police officers and forest officials were attacked by a leopard last month. A viral video of the incident shows the wild cat jumping up and enclosing a man’s hand in its jaws. While the other officers try to rescue their colleague, the leopard keeps moving towards them and attacking them as well.

